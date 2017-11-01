Senior Diplomat Ajay Bisaria Appointed High Commissioner To Pakistan

Senior diplomat Ajay Bisaria has been appointed India's High Commissioner to Pakistan, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement today. The 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, who is currently India's Ambassador to Poland, will succeed Gautam Bambawale as India's High Commissioner to Pakistan. Mr Bambawale was last month posted to China."He is expected to take up his assignment shortly," the ministry said in the statement.Mr Bisaria's posting comes at a time when there is chill in India and Pakistan ties following a series of terror strikes in India, including the Uri and Pathankot attacks by Pakistan-based terror groups.After training at the Foreign Service Institute in New Delhi, Mr Bisaria chose Russian as his language of specialisation and was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow (1988-1991) where he was attached to the economic and political wings of the embassy.Mr Bisaria also held position of private secretary to the prime minister from 1999 to 2004. From January 2015, he has served as India's Ambassador to Poland, based in Warsaw, with concurrent accreditation to Lithuania.