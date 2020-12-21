Senior Congress Leader Motilal Vora Dies At 93

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday. He was 93. Senior party MP Rahul Gandhi remembered him as a "true congressman and a wonderful human being" in his condolence message on Twitter. Several other leaders also paid tribute to the leader.
"Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love & condolences to his family and friends," he tweeted.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that the veteran leader was an extraordinary personality, "whose life was dedicated to the Congress".
"He worked dedicatedly for the party until his last breath. His demise is a huge loss to the party. May his family and supporters find strength. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.
Heartfelt condolences at the demise of senior Congress leader, Sh. Motilal Vora ji. He was our senior most leader, who spent his entire life serving the Congress Party as union minister, as Chief Minister of MP, as UP Governor, General Secretary & Treasurer of AICC.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 21, 2020