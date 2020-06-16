'Why Restriction Only For Artistes': Senior Actors On Exclusion From Sets

Senior actors said COVID protocol could see them off film and TV sets. (Representational)

As industries resume operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the central government has advised senior citizens - people above the age of 65 - to "stay safe at home".

While most senior citizens, who work in an office or factory, have retired, acting is a different category of employment. Many actors above 65 years of age remain a vital part of the film and TV industry and the safety protocol could see them off the sets for the foreseeable future.

Shankar Bhatt, a Bengaluru-based veteran actor who has been in the industry for over 43 years, sees no immediate return to the workplace even with lockdown being lifted in stages.

"I am a stage, TV and cinema artiste. So far, I have done more than 380 films, more than 150 dramas and nearly 4,000 TV episodes. Now, you're telling me that senior artistes should not be utilised in films and TV serials because of their age? Our PM is more than 60 years old, our CM is more than 60 years old, all our ministers, MLAs, MPs, almost everybody is over the age of 60 years. Then why is this restriction only for artistes?" Mr Bhatt told NDTV.

He also pointed out that storylines require senior artistes.

"For example, for playing the character of a man who is older than 70 years of age, you cannot utilise a younger actor - a 30 or 20 year old man. Only old people can do it," he said, stating that if health was an issue it applies to politicians as much as it does to artistes.

"We will practice social distancing and maintain discipline required for COVID protocol. You know we will adhere to all the rules and regulations. All artistes should come together and fight for this," Mr Bhatt said.

Chairman of the Karnataka Chalan Chitra Academy Suneel Puranik agreed it was a difficult time for senior artistes, but said the decision to keep them away from sets was for their own safety. He also assured that the move was only temporary.

"In the interest of senior citizens and pregnant women, they are temporarily out of the shooting locations because their immunity level is very low. So, to take utmost care and precautions they are not being allowed to participate in shoots. Probably in another two to three months they will start working again," he said, adding that the industry collectively was not in a position to "take chances"

"After a few months, when things normalise, they can come and join the shooting schedule. Of course, financially, it is very difficult for them to sustain for a month or two," Mr Puranik said.

Over the past few months, many senior artistes have been forced to ask for financial aid.

Meanwhile, the younger actors are missing their seniors.

Swathi, a TV actor, said she "feels very bad" and that artistes should collectively take a stand to take more precautions and bring the seniors back on sets.

"The virus is very contagious and it may infect the older artistes very fast, so they have not been allowed inside shoot premises. But people who are (financially) dependent on this and who have to take care of their commitments, for them it is a big big loss. Right now as well, we are working with a lady who is older than 60 years but she has not been called to the sets," she told NDTV.