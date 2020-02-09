Send Rahul Gandhi To 'Political Playschool': Minister On 'Danda' Remark

"No one with the right mental balance would talk about hitting a prime minister," the minister said.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi should send her son Rahul Gandhi to a "political playschool" so that he can learn "decency and language etiquettes".

Mr Naqvi was replying to a question by reporters Madhya Pradesh's Indore about Mr Gandhi's recent remark that in the next six months, the youth would hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks if he doesn't address the issue of unemployment in the country.

"The Congress leaders walk around with an axe in their hands and hit their own foot with it every time they get a chance. I want to give advice to Congress leaders, especially Sonia Gandhi, to send her ''pappuji'' to a political playschool so that he can learn the ABCD of politics, dignity, decency and language etiquettes," he said.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi, the minister said, "No one with the right mental balance would talk about hitting a prime minister, who is elected by the public, with sticks."

Asked about the exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly polls, Mr Naqvi said "What should we comment on exit poll trends? Let the results come out".