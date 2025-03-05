"Send Him To UP": Yogi Adityanath On Maharashtra MLA's "Aurangzeb" Comment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today strongly criticised Maharashtra Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi over his comments that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples".

Mr Azmi later withdrew the comment he made in the Maharashtra assembly. He was also suspended for the whole session.

"Remove that person from the (Samajwadi) party and send him to UP, we will do his treatment. The person who feels ashamed about the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, instead of taking pride and considers Aurangzeb as his idol, does he have the right to stay in our country?" Yogi Adityanath said in the UP assembly.

"Samajwadi Party should answer this. On the one hand, you keep blaming Maha Kumbh... on the other hand, you praise a person like Aurangzeb, who destroyed temples of the country... why can't you control that MLA of yours? Why didn't you condemn his statement?" the chief minister said.

Mr Azmi also reportedly said the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim. Later, he said his words had been twisted and he would take them back and apologise if sentiments were hurt.

"My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have said about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Ali," Mr Azmi said.

A zero first information report (FIR) was filed against Mr Azmi with Naupada police station in Thane. It was then transferred to Marine Drive police station in Mumbai. A zero FIR is filed in any location, to be sent to the relevant police station later.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske.

Yogi Adityanath said the recently concluded Maha Kumbh will remain a memorable event for people across India and the world.

"Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was a memorable event for everyone who came from all over the country and the world. It was a unique event which will continue to attract people. People have their own issues, emotions. Neither we impose it on anyone nor we have this kind of nature. During the Maha Kumbh, a lot of political parties badmouthed it, but we remained silent and performed our duties," the UP chief minister said.