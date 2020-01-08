Sena, NCP, Congress Score In Maharashtra District Polls, BJP Loses Nagpur

Over a month after the Congress-NCP combine took a major gamble by allying with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra to keep the BJP out of power, the three parties today scored major victories in local body polls in the state despite contesting separately.

One of the biggest gains were made in the Nagpur, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, where the Congress hauled in 30 seats. While the BJP managed to score just half as many, the NCP and the Shiv Sena polled 11 and 1 respectively.

While Sharad Pawar's NCP put up a good performance in Washim with 12 seats, as compared to the BJP's seven, the Shiv Sena snagged Palghar with 18 seats. However, until reports last came in, the BJP was leading in Dhule with 39 seats and was still in a neck-and-neck battle with the Congress in Nandurbar with 23.