'Selfish Leaders Can't Give Stable Administration': AAP's Barb At Punjab Congress

Raghav Chadha said there is "complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress". File

Shortly after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of Punjab Congress President, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chaddha said ''selfish leaders'' of Congress are incompetent in running ''stable, progressive, inclusive'' administration in Punjab.

Mr Chaddha took to his social media and tweeted, "Complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration?"

"How can these people be trusted with a state which has 550km border with Pakistan?" he added.

Navjot Singh Sidhu today resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of the Congress.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Mr Sidhu said in his resignation letter.

Mr Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23.