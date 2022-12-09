See Pics: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Spotted Enjoying Ranthambore Jeep Safari

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Ranthambore.

The Ranthambore National Park has posted a photo of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi enjoying a safari. The photos have been posted on the park's Instagram page and show the Congress leaders sitting in an open jeep. The timing or the zone have not been specified in the post. The Ranthambore National Park is located in Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan, and is known for its large tiger population, which attracts tourists from all across the world. The photos of the Congress leaders are gaining traction, with over 100 likes in just 15 minutes.

Sonia Gandhi is on a four-day visit to Rajasthan to celebrate her 76th birthday on Friday with her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

"It is her personal visit and no leader is called or permitted to meet. There are chances that CM Ashok Gehlot and state party Chief Govind Singh Dotasra may meet on her birthday," a party leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rahul Gandhi is leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is currently passing through Kota district in Rajasthan. On Thursday, the party announced the march has been paused and will resume on December 10. Later in the day day, Rahul Gandhi flew to Ranthambore from Bundi in a chopper.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will cover about 500 km in Rajasthan by passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

The march that started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana before crossing Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

