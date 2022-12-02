See Breathtaking Pictures Of Gujarat From Space, Shared By PM Modi

Gujarat has a coastal length of 1,214 km, covering 16 coastal districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared pictures taken by space agency ISRO's new satellite EOS-06 which was successfully launched last week.

The Prime Minister shared the pictures of Gujarat's space view on Twitter, and captioned - "Have you come across breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat."

Have you come across breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat. These advances in the world of space technology will help us to better predict cyclones and promote our coastal economy too. @isropic.twitter.com/JD6eu7JzOK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2022

The Prime Minister shared four pictures, showing the satellite view of Gujarat, and said " These advances in the world of space technology will help us predict cyclones and promote our coastal economy too," referring to the successful launch of the EOS-06 from ISRO's workhorse, the PSLV-C54.

Gujarat has a coastal length of 1,214 km, covering 16 coastal districts with a huge diversity of marine-based ecosystems.

The EOS-06 satellite along with Eight Nano-satellites were successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on November 26.

The EOS-06 is a third-generation satellite in the Oseansat series, which provides a continued series of Oseansat-2 with enhanced payload capability.

The EOS-06 is envisaged to observe ocean color data, sea surface temperature, and wind data to use in Oceanography, climatic and meteorological applications.

The first phase of Gujarat elections for 89 seats which ended yesterday, saw 60% turnout, a 6% lower than last time. The second phase of the polling in the state will take place on December 5, where the BJP has been in power since 1995.