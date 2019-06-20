Sedition Case Against Rapper Hard Kaur Over Posts On Yogi Adityanath, RSS

Hard Kaur, aka Taran Kaur Dhillon, was born in India; she later moved to the UK.

A case of sedition has been filed against UK-based rapper Hard Kaur over her remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological parent. The 39-year-old made the remarks in separate posts on Instagram on Monday.



A first information report or FIR has been filed against Hard Kaur in Varanasi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code that includes sedition.The complaint was filed by a local lawyer, Shashank Shekhar, on Wednesday. The complaint will be forwarded to the cyber cell for further probe.



Hard Kaur, aka Taran Kaur Dhillon, was born in India; she later moved to the UK. She is known for her hit songs like "Glassy" and "Move Your Body". She also owns a music label, Future Records.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)