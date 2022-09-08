Security Lapse During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit, Andhra Official Arrested

Amit Shah was in Mumbai this week for a two-day visit

In a security scare for Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai, a man pretending to be a home ministry officer came close to the leader and roamed freely in restricted areas before he was caught.

Amit Shah ended his two-day visit on Tuesday but reports of the incident emerged today.

The arrested man, Hemant Pawar, is believed to be the personal secretary of an Andhra Pradesh MP.

He allegedly hovered around Amit Shah for hours, wearing a home ministry I-card.

The police said he posed as an officer overseeing security arrangements.

He was at two events that Amit Shah attended and was also seen outside the homes of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

A home ministry official who grew suspicious informed the Mumbai Police, who then questioned Pawar.

The police also learnt that his name was not on the list of the Home Minister's security team.

Pawar was arrested. He has been sent to police custody for five days.

Mr Shah visited Mumbai for the first time after Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra Chief Minister on July 30 following a split in the Shiv Sena.