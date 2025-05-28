Security, Hospitality, Logistics: PM Modi To Attend All-Women Bhopal Rally

In a remarkable display of women empowerment, Bhopal's Jamboree Ground is set to host a grand convention on May 31, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. What makes this political gathering stand out is not just its scale but the fact that women are managing every layer of its execution, including security.

From planning and hospitality to traffic management and helipad coordination, the event is being spearheaded entirely by women - a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), built around the theme 'Sindoori', symbolising feminine strength and cultural identity.

The convention also marks the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered Maratha queen, with a focus on mobilising BJP's core women voter base. The BJP sees this as a pivotal moment to showcase its commitment to women empowerment, especially after Operation Sindoor, that mobilised lakhs of female supporters across Madhya Pradesh.

Security In Women's Hands

Security for this high-profile event will be under the leadership of women. Senior IPS officer Sonali Mishra will oversee a robust multi-layered security network. Of the 90 senior security officials deployed, 47 are women, including four Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 11 additional SPs. The command posts, monitoring rooms, and convoy security will see women personnel in charge.

Over 1,500 women commandos and 3,000 personnel have been deployed to secure the venue, with traffic and crowd control systems being coordinated to avoid disruptions. The Prime Minister's helipad within the event premises is being handled by women officers, showcasing their leadership in high-stakes operations.

More than 620 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) have been engaged in organising the event, including food, transport and stage management. BJP has invited 20 women representatives from each party mandal across the state, all instructed to dress in sindoori (red)-colored attire, reinforcing the symbolic theme of unity and strength.

The BJP claims to be reaching out to over one lakh women through this initiative.

PM Modi will also launch metro rail projects in Indore, inaugurate new ghats along the Shipra River in Ujjain, and lay the foundation stone for Singhasth Mahaparv 2028 preparations. The Opposition, on the other hand, criticised the BJP for holding this event while schemes likely Ladli Behna and other initiatives remain to be effectively implemented.