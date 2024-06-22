Section 144 Imposed After Clash Breaks Out In Rajasthan: Cops

The clash took place on Friday night over a dispute. (Representational)

A curfew has been imposed in five police station areas of Jodhpur in Rajasthan after incidents of violence, including stone pelting and arson, broke out in a locality in the city, police said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Nishant Bhardwaj, ADCP, Jodhpur said, "Yesterday, on June 21, communal unrest broke out between two communities. Stone pelting happened and there was pelting against the Police as well...Using all our forces, the situation was brought under control. Right now, the situation in the area is fine. Many were taken into custody for pelting stones at Police and for spreading unrest."

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel has appealed to all communites to uphold harmony and said that action will be taken against those who try to create disturbances.

"Our tradition has been to live in harmony...If an anti-social element makes yesterday's incident in Soorsagar as the base and tries to remove harmony, it can't be tolerated. I urge all communities to uphold love and harmony. If someone tries to give it a different form, then action has been taken against them by the Police. Further action will be taken if any such thing is found. Right now, the area is peaceful. Action has been taken against the guilty and suspects," Patel said.

The clash took place on Friday night over a dispute regarding the opening of gates and a police force was deployed in Soorsagar area in Jodhpur to control the violence.

Section 144 has been imposed in five police station areas Pratap Nagar, Pratap Nagar Sadar, Devnagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Soorsagar in Jodhpur after stones were pelted by the mob and DCP West issued the order.

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel warned of strict action if anyone tried to flare up communal tensions in the region.

Jogaram Patel said, "Our tradition has been to live in harmony. If an anti-social element makes yesterday's incident in Soorsagar as the base and tries to remove harmony, it can't be tolerated. I urge all communities to uphold love and harmony. If someone tries to give it a different form, then action has been taken against them by the Police. Further action will be taken if any such thing is found. Right now, the area is peaceful. Action has been taken against the guilty and suspects."

He urged people from all the communities to maintain harmony and not come under the influence of those trying to flare up communal violence.

"Our district officials and police forces are taking all the steps to control the situation. We will not allow the tensions to escalate. Discussions will be held to solve the issue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)