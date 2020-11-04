Second Batch Of Rafale Jets Arrives After Flying Non-Stop From France

The first batch had arrived in India on July 29 (File)

The second batch of Rafale jets, meant to add muscle to the Indian Air Force, has arrived in India after flying non-stop from France, the Air Force tweeted this evening. Four jets were expected to arrive from France in the second lot.

Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 4, 2020

The first batch of five jets had arrived in India on July 29 -- nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of these aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

The jets -- the first western combat aircraft to join the fleet 23 years after the Sukhoi aircraft from Russia -- had landed to a special water cannon salute at the Ambala air base.

"Welcome home 'Golden Arrows'. Blue skies always," the Indian Air Force tweeted with a photo of the Rafales in the "Arrow formation".

The fleet, comprising three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft, were to be part of the No. 17 Squadron of the Air Force, also known as the ''Golden Arrows'.

The jets were the highlight of the 88th anniversary of the Air Force last month. The newly inducted fleet has also been carrying out sorties in eastern Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a bitter face-off for months.