Second Bangladesh Embankment Near Tripura Border Sparks Flood Fears

The near completion of an embankment along the Muhuri River in Bangladesh has sparked fears of floods in the South Tripura district. Four panchayats in Bilonia subdivision have raised concerns over the embankment that allegedly violates border agreements between the two countries. Similar concerns were raised in the past by the residents of Kailashahar in Unakoti district as well.

The embankment is reportedly being built within just 10-50 yards of Indian territory in certain stretches of the zero-point between the two nations. This has triggered serious concerns of imminent flooding as the monsoon sets in.

Over 500 families in Netaji Subhash Chandra Nagar and Ishan Chandra Nagar Gram Panchayats on the northern bank of the Muhuri River are at risk of being submerged if the water levels rise. Bilonia town also faces the threat of flooding.

According to locals, the embankment being built by Bangladesh is 15-20 feet high and stretches about 1-1.5 km. The absence of drainage outlets in the structure has caused panic among residents.

International border protocols mandate that no permanent structure should be erected within 150 yards of border pillars, but reports suggest construction work is being carried out there round the clock using a dozen excavators and bulldozers.

The Border Security Force, which guards the boundaries between the two nations, has sent a report regarding this development to the Ministry of Home Affairs, said sources.

This has heightened tensions along the India-Bangladesh border with the villagers demanding immediate intervention from the South Tripura district administration and the central government. They now anxiously wait for preventive action to avert disaster.

Villagers have urged that either the embankment be dismantled or appropriate drainage routes be incorporated to prevent potential flooding.

A similar issue had recently surfaced in Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti district, where the locals had raised an alarm over Bangladesh raising an embankment. This had led to fears of waterlogging and cross-border flooding risks.

These back-to-back incidents involving Bangladesh, which shares an 857-km border with Tripura, suggest a growing pattern that demands immediate attention from the government. Residents in the affected regions have emphasised that only swift and firm action can save their homes, land, and livelihoods from the looming threat of floods.