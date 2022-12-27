'Seat Sharing For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Will Be Decided By Us:' AIADMK

We discussed the 2024 parliamentary election preparations," he said.

With over a year still left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), an ally of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, today said that the decision on seat-sharing for the parliamentary elections would be decided by AIADMK.

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a meeting of district secretaries at the party headquarters. Party MPs, MLAs and spokespersons also attended the meeting.

AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said, "Today we had a meeting of district secretaries chaired by our interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party headquarters. We discussed the 2024 parliamentary election preparations."

This was the second such meeting held at the AIDMK headquarters since the leadership rift began in the party.

Asked about seat-sharing for 2012 LS polls, Jayakumar said, "It is not the right time to discuss seat-sharing since one year is still there. There is no doubt that the alliance will be led by AIADMK. Those parties which come under our AIADMK leadership will be inducted into our alliance. In the AIADMK alliance for the parliamentary election, seat allocation will be done by AIADMK."

The AIADMK leader said people are oppressed by the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. He said DMK will get a befitting reply from people in the elections.

"This current DMK-led state government doesn't procure sugarcane which affects farmers. It will be good if the Assembly elections also come along with the Lok Sabha polls," Jayakumar said.

Jayakumar censured the reports of internal conflict in the party.

"There are no issues within our party. We all are united. We did not discuss O Panneerselvam, Sasikala or TTV Dhinakaran since they are not in our party. How can Panneerselvam claim on our party flag and symbol when he is not in our party?"

Notably, Panneerselvam called a meeting of AIADMK district secretaries and other leaders of his faction on Wednesday.

Earlier on Friday, expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala hinted at the reunion of the party before the general elections in 2024.

"All factions will be united with the AIADMK and face the next general elections unitedly and emerge victorious," she said.

