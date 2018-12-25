Season's Coldest Night In Amritsar, As Cold Wave Continues In Punjab

Season's coldest night so far in Amritsar. People gather around bonfire.

Freezing cold conditions gripped parts of Punjab and Haryana as the minimum temperatures, which have been hovering below normal limits over the past two weeks, further plummeted on today.



Amritsar and Adampur reeled as the mercury plunged to identical minimum temperatures of 0.4 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department (Met) official said.



It was also the season's coldest night so far in Amritsar, where the minimum temperature dropped three notches below normal limits, he said.



Among other places in Punjab, Pathankot recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 2.8 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 3.8 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 3.5 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 4.5 degrees Celsius and Halwara registered a low of 3 degrees Celsius.



Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius.



In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place with a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius, while piercing cold also gripped Hisar, which witnessed at a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius.



Rohtak's minimum settled at 4.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 4.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 6.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa's minimum settled at 4 degrees Celsius.



The cold wave conditions are likely to continue in the two states over the next few days, the Met official said.



He said that fog reduced visibility at many places in the morning, including Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Hisar.