SDG Report 2024 : 84% Goals Off Track, Funding And Geopolitical Tensions Among Major Issues

United Nations : Sustainable Development Report (Representational)

The recently released Sustainable Development Report (SDR) 2024 reveals a concerning stagnation in global progress towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Compiled by the SDG Transformation Center, the report reveals alarming trends in the global pursuit of sustainable development. Despite the ongoing efforts, only 16 per cent of the targets set by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on track to be met by 2030, with 84 per cent showing limited or reversed progress since 2020.

Stagnation Since 2020

Global progress on the SDGs has been stagnant since 2020, with specific goals such as Zero Hunger, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Life Below Water, Life on Land, and Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions notably being off track. Several targets have even regressed since 2015, including those addressing obesity, press freedom, biodiversity, sustainable nitrogen management, and life expectancy, the latter significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Infrastructure and service access show more positive trends, though progress remains slow and uneven.

Disparities Among Countries

The pace of SDG progress varies significantly across different regions. Nordic countries continue to lead, with Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France topping the 2024 SDG Index. The BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and BRICS+ countries (Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE) have shown progress above the global average, with East and South Asia making the greatest strides. However, the gap between these nations and the poorest, most vulnerable countries, including the Small Island Developing States (SIDS), has widened. East and South Asia, however, have made the greatest strides towards the SDGs.

Financial Architecture Reforms

Sustainable development remains a significant long-term investment challenge. The report stresses the urgent need to reform the global financial architecture to facilitate access to affordable long-term capital for low-income and lower-middle-income countries to scale their sustainable development initiatives. It proposes five strategies to reform global financing, including the establishment of new institutions and global taxation mechanisms. These include new institutions, global taxation, and prioritized investments in quality education.

Global Cooperation Essential

The report underscores the critical need for global cooperation. A new Index of support to UN-based multilateralism ranks countries based on their engagement with the UN system. Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Uruguay, Mauritius, and the Maldives top this index, while the United States, Somalia, South Sudan, Israel, and North Korea ranked the lowest. Strengthening multilateralism requires robust metrics and monitoring to ensure effective collaboration.

Challenges in Food and Land Systems

As per report, food and land systems are particularly off track, with 600 million people projected to face hunger by 2030. Obesity is on the rise, and agriculture-related greenhouse gas emissions remain a significant concern. The Food, Agriculture, Biodiversity, Land-Use, and Energy (FABLE) Consortium assessed various scenarios, concluding that substantial progress requires dramatic changes, including dietary shifts, increased productivity investments, and robust monitoring systems to halt deforestation. The "global sustainability" pathway proposed by FABLE could prevent 100 million hectares of deforestation by 2030 and avoid 100 gigatons of CO2 emissions by 2050.

What Are the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

The SDGs, established by the United Nations in 2015, comprise 17 interlinked global goals designed to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030. These goals address a broad range of issues, including poverty, hunger, health, education, gender equality, clean water, affordable energy, decent work, innovation, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities, responsible consumption, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice, and strong institutions, and partnerships for the goals. The comprehensive agenda aims to balance social, economic, and environmental sustainability