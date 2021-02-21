Amid Covid Surge, Schools, Colleges Closed In Pune Till Next Week

The district administration of Pune has closed down all the school and coaching institutions.

The district administration of Pune has closed all school and coaching institutions among other restrictions imposed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases. The decision was taken after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with senior officials to assess the coronavirus situation in the district.

The educational institutions have been ordered to remain shut till February 28.

The hotels, restaurants and wedding venues are allowed to operate only till 11 pm, an order said. Not more than 200 people will be allowed in wedding ceremonies and public gatherings.

There will be restrictions on people's movement from 11 pm-6 am. People will only be allowed to step out only essential work. Those indulged in essential activities like newspaper distribution, vegetable vendors are excluded from the curbs.

Written permission from the police will be required to hold any public activity.

Earlier today, a minister said that the state government is considering the imposition of night curfew to curb the surge of coronavirus and a decision in this regard can be taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Miniter Uddhav Thackeray.

"Coronavirus cases are rising in Nagpur, Akola, Amaravati, Yavatmal, Mumbai and Pune. We have asked the district administration to take the call regarding lockdown or imposing other restrictions to control the cases in their respected districts after assessing the situation on the ground,"

state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

"Government is also of the opinion to impose night curfew but regarding this call will be taken in the meeting which will be chaired by Chief Minister in the next few days. In that meeting, we will have to take decisions regarding strict measures," he added.

Maharashtra declared fresh restrictions in two districts as coronavirus figures started a slow climb in the state after being at a halt for two months. The lockdown in Amravati started on Saturday and is scheduled to stay in place till Monday morning. Another district, Yavatmal, was also placed under restriction due to rising Covid cases.

Schools and colleges will stay closed till February 28 in Yavatmal. Restaurants and function halls will operate and wedding ceremonies will be held with less than 50 per cent capacity. Assembly of five or more people will not be allowed, the district collector had said.

The State Health Department on Saturday informed that 6,281 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total cases in the state increased to 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries. The death count in the state mounted to 51,753 including the new deaths, the state department said.