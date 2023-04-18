Schoolgirl Going Home Allegedly Raped, Murdered By Cab Driver In Gangtok

The accused, a cab driver, has been arrested in Sikkim's Gangtok

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed while she was returning from school by a 29-year-old cab driver in Sikkim's capital Gangtok, sparking protest by locals seeking swift action against the accused.

The police found the girl's body on April 14, three days after she was reported missing.

The accused offered a lift to the girl while she was walking home from school, a police officer said.

"Later, he stopped at a fuel station and bought snacks and juice for her. After that he took her to a nearby forest, where he allegedly raped the minor," the officer said.

The accused has been charged by the Sikkim Police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl's mother demanded the accused should be hanged.

"My daughter struggled for her life. She was tortured before she died. The same punishment must be given to the accused. If the accused is handed to us, I will torture him the same way," the mother said.

The police said further investigation is on.