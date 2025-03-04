School Teacher Responds To Student's Email, 9 Years Too Late

It's not unusual for an email to go unnoticed. It's also not unusual for an email to go unanswered. But how long is too long a wait? Well, for an Amritsar-based engineer, it wasn't until nine years passed since she wrote to her computer teacher about drawing a flower in Adobe Illustrator.

That was 2016, and the reply came in 2025, Preksha Mahajan revealed on X. "Just checked out my mail and saw my computer teacher who used to teach me in 7th class replied to my mail after 9 years!!"

Just checked out my mail and saw my computer teacher who used to teach me in 7th class replied to my mail after 9 years!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/gsOBLACaVP — Preksha Mahajan (@MahajanPreksha) March 1, 2025

Ms Mahajan, who was in seventh standard in 2016, shared that she was shocked to see a response from her old computer teacher.

On June 30, 2016, Ms Mahajan wrote to her teacher with the subject line, "Good evening ma'am, I am Preksha of class VII-H. I made this flower on Adobe Illustrator."

On March 1, 2025, the teacher finally responded: "It was beautiful. Sorry for being late." She added a couple of smiling emojis.

The post quickly went viral on X.

A person said, "And these type of teachers expect us to submit our projects on time!"

Another commented, "Please share the flower it has amazing powers to create a response after so many years..."

"Two months ago, I also saw I was sent a mail from a company I applied to in 2019, they sent me an email two weeks after my interview I didn't notice until after 4 years," said another user.

"Was she using internet explorer?" read a comment.

Earlier, a teacher in the UK named Mark Dent revealed on X a conversation he had with a former student who reconnected with him after almost 20 years. The student wished to thank him for something he told him 20 years ago.