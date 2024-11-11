School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Harassing Students In Tamil Nadu

The Thoothukudi police in Tamil Nadu have arrested a physical education teacher at a private school for allegedly harassing girl students sexually and forcing them to take liquor.

Investigators say this had happened on October 22nd and 23 when he had taken the children to participate in the District Sports Meet in Thoothukudi. The school had made private arrangements for accommodation and the teacher had allegedly violated the girls there.



Investigation is underway and the police have invoked POCSO Act. They have also booked the school for not informing the police on their own.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "We have received complaints from two students so far". He added that the school "did not send any woman staff to accompany the girl children".

The issue came to light only after parents held protests at the school.

In August, a schoolgirl was sexually assaulted and at least 12 others were sexually abused at a fake NCC camp at a private school in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

