I'll Be There For You: Gautam Gambhir To His Daughters On Daughter's Day

Gautam Gambhir tweets message for his daughters on Daughter's Day

Former cricketer and Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir this morning wished his children on the occasion of Daughter's Day and said whenever they will need him, he will be there.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Gambhir shared photos of his daughters and wrote, "If all your days are nights, when you want me, I''ll be there. Say my name and I''ll be there for you. #DaughtersDay."

If all your days are nights

When you want me I'll be there.

Say my name and I'll be there

For you. #DaughtersDaypic.twitter.com/PrIJKkUef1 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2019

Mr Gambhir and his wife Natasha John are parents to two daughters -- Aazeen and Anaiza.

The fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as Daughter's Day in India, while World Daughter's Day is on September 28. Different countries celebrate their own National Daughter's Day on different dates.

