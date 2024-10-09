India's Richest Woman Savitri Jindal, 2 Independent MLAs Back BJP In Haryana

The BJP has scooped up three Independent MLAs in Haryana to boost its wafer-thin margin. The country's richest woman Savitri Jindal, who won as Independent candidate yesterday, has agreed to extend support to the BJP after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb met her this afternoon. With her, and two other Independents who have already declared support, the BJP's number in the state assembly has reached 51.

The boost was needed given the BJPs' numbers, even though the Congress posed no threat. In the 90-member assembly, the BJP has won 48 seats - just two above the majority mark of 46. The Congress, which won 37 seats, has refused to accept the results and alleged irregularities in the counting process.

Savitri Jindal, the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, had won from her stronghold Hisar after contesting as an Independent against the BJP's Kamal Gupta. Hisar was earlier represented by her late husband, industrialist OP Jindal.

The 74-year-old, who had been part of Bhupinder Hooda's government in 2013, had parted ways with the Congress in March when her son switched sides. Later she joined the BJP, but chose to contest as an Independent after the BJP fielded Kamal Gupta.

Earlier today, Independent MLAs Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon joined the BJP at the home of Union Minister and Haryana in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in presence of state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli.