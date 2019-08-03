Saurabh Kumar Appointed Private Secretary To Ravi Shankar Prasad

IRS officer Saurabh Kumar of 2009 batch is of the Customs and Central Excise department

The government on Friday appointed IRS officer Saurabh Kumar as the Private Secretary to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Kumar, a 2009 batch IRS officer of the Customs and Central Excise, will serve in the post for a period of four years and 10 months or on co-terminus basis with the minister or till he ceases to function as Private Secretary or until further orders, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal for appointment of Kumar as Private Secretary to the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Law and Justice and Communications Prasad in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology at the level of Deputy Secretary, the order said.

He would revert to his cadre once his term as PS ends, it added.

