Saudi Assures Oil Supply, India's Strategic Reserve Levels At 55%: Report

Oil price surged over 10 per cent globally on Monday after the attacks on Saudi Aramco plants

India's strategic petroleum reserves stand at 55 per cent of available underground storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes, a top government official told Reuters on Monday.

He did not wish to be identified as he was not officially authorised to speak on the subject.

India has three strategic reserves in Vizag, Mangalore and Padur.

"Vizag is currently filled up to 100 per cent," the official said, and added that Mangalore and Padur are currently around 55 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Saudi Arabia has assured Indian refiners of continued supply, the centre said after an attack on Saudi Arabia's crude oil facilities over the weekend.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.