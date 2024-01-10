CBI Case Against 3 Retired Officers For Causing Loss Of Rs 191 Crore To Company

The CBI registered a case against three retired officers of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (SJVNL) - a PSU of Govt. of India and others including the private company and its representatives etc on the allegations of causing loss of Rs 191 crore (approx.) to SJVNL and conducts searches at around seven places in the country.

The alleged accused named in the case have been identified as RK Agarwal, Executive Director (Retd.), Sanjay Uppal, Chief General Manager (Retd.) and A K Jindal, Dy. General Manager (Retd.). All were employed with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd.( SJVNL).

The others were identified as Vineet Sharma, representative of Power Energy Consultants; CM Jain, representative of M/s Power Energy Consultants and Gamesa Wind Turbines Pvt. Ltd., Chennai now Seimens Gamesa Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd., Chennai.

It was alleged that the said company provided a faulty feasibility report for the installation of the Wind Power Plant. It was further alleged that the accused in conspiracy with others did not ensure the proper supply and installation of the equipment and material as per the tender specifications for the installation of the said Wind Power Plant of SJVNL situated at Khirvire/ Kombhalane, District Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), resulting in underperformance of the said plant. An alleged loss of Rs. 191 crore (approx.) was caused to the SJVNL.

Searches were conducted at around 7 places including at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Samana, (District Patiala, Punjab) & Chennai at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of certain documents.

The investigation is continuing.

