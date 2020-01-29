Saraswati Puja Is Celebrated On Basant Panchami. Know About The Holy Festival

Saraswati Puja: On Basant Panchami, devotees worship Goddess Saraswati.

Saraswati Puja is celebrated on Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami that marks the beginning of the spring season. Basant means spring and Panchami means "the fifth day", so Vasant Panchami literally means the fifth day of the spring season. The day is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja and the goddess of wisdom and knowledge, Saraswati, is worshipped on this day. Popular in Bengal, Odisha and North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja day is an auspicious one. According to drikpanchang.com, Vasant Panchami Muhurat is 10:45 am to 12:34 pm. The Panchami Tithi Begins at 10:45 am on January 29 and Panchami Tithi Ends at 1:19 pm on January 30, 2020.

On Saraswati Puja, women get ready in bright yellow sarees and men wear traditional kurtas and offer flowers and prasad to the goddess. On this day, children worship Goddess Saraswati, who is the deity of music, culture and learning. The Saraswati Puja is also referred as "no study day" for them. Students place their books, pens and musical instruments beside the idol for the entire day om Saraswati Puja to seek Goddess' blessings.

In Bengal, a three-day holiday is announced from Wednesday to Friday on account of Saraswati Puja. With Saturday and Sunday being weekend holidays, the state government employees are set to get a five-day break.

On the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, political leaders, celebrities, artists greeted the people.

Greetings and best wishes on #BasantPanchami. May Maa Saraswati bless all with wisdom, knowledge and happiness. Let us welcome the Spring season hoping for prosperity in everybody's lives. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 29, 2020

May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to You, May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati ???????? #saraswatipuja#basantpanchamipic.twitter.com/FCT8KJ9nXo — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) January 29, 2020

