Saphala Ekadashi 2021: Know The Date, Timings and Significance

Saphala Ekadashi Image: The first Ekadashi of 2021, Saphala Ekadashi, is on January 9

Saphala Ekadashi is the first of the 24 Ekadashi days in the year. The word 'Saphala' means 'success' and devotees observe Saphala Ekadashi to be successful, enjoy prosperity, abundance and good fortune. Just like most Ekadashi days, Hindu devotees worship mainly Lord Vishnu on Saphala Ekadashi. They offer prayers, chant mantras and listen to vrat katha. All who observe Ekadashi keep a fast; some even don't drink water. This is known as Nirjala Upvaas. Others eat vrat food and fruit juice. Saphala Ekadashi is observed in the month of Pausha in the Hindu calendar. This year Saphala Ekadashi is on January 9. This day is also known as the Pausha Krishna Ekadashi as it falls on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha. Every month has two lunar fortnights according to the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe the Ekadashi vrat twice a month.

2021 Saphala Ekadashi date and time

Saphala Ekadashi on Saturday, January 9

Parana Time is on January 10, 7:15 AM to 9:21 AM

On Parana day Dwadashi ends at 4:52 PM

Ekadashi tithi starts at 9:40 PM on January 8

Ekadashi tithi ends at 7:17 PM on January 9

Saphala Ekadashi 2021 image: Lord Vishnu is worshipped on Saphala Ekadashi

Parana refers to the time when the fast has to be broken. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of fasting. According to the scriptures, it is necessary to do Parana within the Dwadashi tithi. The best time to break the fast is early morning or Pratahkal but if one is not able to break the fast in the morning it can be done after Madhyahna or afternoon.

2021 Saphala Ekadashi vrat

Devotees who observe Saphala Ekadashi, pray to Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna. After bath, the mandir or dedicated place in the house for puja is cleaned and decorated with flowers and incense sticks or camphor. Tulsi leaves, haldi, chandan, kumkum and coconut are offered to the deity or a photo of Lord Vishnu. Devotees chant Vishnu mantra: Om Namah Bhagavate Vasudevaya.