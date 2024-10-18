Senior IAS Officer, Ex RJD MLA Arrested In Bihar Tender 'Scam' Case

The agency had carried out multiple raids at premises linked to Hans and Yadav.

A senior bureaucrat and a former RJD MLA have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for their involvement in an alleged tender scam in the Bihar power ministry.

Sanjeev Hans, an IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, was the principal secretary of the state energy department but was transferred to the general administration department in August after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out the first round of searches in this case. Officials said Gulab Yadav, a former MLA from Jhanjarpur, was a close associate of Hans.

The ED had carried out multiple raids at premises linked to Hans and Yadav and the last round of searches was conducted on Thursday. Hans was arrested from Patna on Friday while Yadav was taken into custody from Delhi under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case by the agency is based on a first information report registered by Bihar police.

Hans had also been accused of sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of helping her get a post on a government panel but the case had been quashed by the Patna High Court in August.

