'They Were Out For 36, We Got 44': After India Win, Message For Congress

Sanjay Jha has kept up his steady critique of Congress, its leadership

Team India's terrific test series win today over Australia against all odds had a lesson in there somewhere for the Congress, its in-house critic Sanjay Jha tweeted today as the country deliriously celebrated cricket.

"They were bowled out for 36 in the first Test. The comeback is made of fairy-tale stuff. For my good ole Grand Old Party there is as inspirational message here. We got 44. :-)). Get up, shake off the dust and dirt, and fight. And stop moping and crying about the past," posted Sanjay Jha, who was suspended by the Congress last year for publicly criticizing the party.

The Indian team pulled off a three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the first test of the series, the Indians collapsed for 36 in one of the worst ever scores in history.

Mr Jha, a former spokesperson of the Congress, compared the party's 2014 national election tally of 44 to the first test disaster. In the next election in 2019, the party lost again, improving its tally only by a few seats.

Since last year, Mr Jha has been outspoken about what he believes are the deep-seated problems that the Congress party needs to tackle. The entrepreneur-turned-politician has kept up his steady critique of the party and its leadership throughout its run of rebellion within, first in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, then in Rajasthan, and finally among its central leaders.

Recently, Mr Jha added insult to injury with his new book "The Great Unravelling: India after 2014", in which he offers more unfiltered views on the party after its election losses. He writes that Rahul Gandhi's resignation after the 2019 drubbing and his refusal to take charge damaged his political brand.