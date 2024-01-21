'Was Too Good For Him': Pak Social Media On Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Split

Shoaib Malik announced his wedding to actress Sana Javed on Saturday

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced his wedding to actress Sana Javed, "a few months" after separating from Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza.

"Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," Shoaib Malik wrote in an Instagram post and tagged a couple of pictures with Ms Javed.

Since the announcement, Mr Malik's post has sent internet users from the two countries in a tizzy.

Several Pakistani social media users have come in support of Ms Mirza with some saying that she was "too good" for 41-year-old Malik.

Can I just say Sania Mirza was always too good for him? — Saman Tariq (@stariq88) January 20, 2024

"No fuss created, no blame game, no social media rants and no interviews or press conferences - Sania Mirza just released a statement and wished Shoaib Malik well for his future. She's an elite athlete and an elite woman too," a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to Sania Mirza's family's statement on her divorce.

"I no longer believe in love marriage. Think what Sania Mirza must be going through. Allah should have given you better than him. What happened was good," another wrote.

I no longer believe in love marriage. Think what Sania Mirza must be going through. Allah should have given you better than him. What happened was good. @MirzaSania#ShoaibMalik#SanaJaved#SaniaMirzapic.twitter.com/StXp7iiILz — Malaika Malik 🇵🇰 (@mpti_23) January 20, 2024

Some users also slammed Mr Malik saying Sania Mirza had "fought the entire nation and faced hate for many years just to marry" him.

Sania Mirza fought the entire nation and faced hate for many years just to marry this clown.#SaniaMirzadivorce#SaniaMirza#ShoaibMalik#SanaJavedpic.twitter.com/2tNUwXu1FY — PARISHAY HUSSAIN 💗✨ (@pariishayy) January 21, 2024

"She is Gold, so inspiring, so ambitious self-made woman. You deserve better," another user wrote for Ms Mirza.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2012. The couple were blessed with a boy in October 2018.

What Sania Mirza Said On Divorce, Shoaib Malik's Wedding With Sana Javed

Sania Mirza's family on Sunday confirmed that she has separated from Shoaib Malik "for a few months now".

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!," read the statement issued by Ms Mirza's family.

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement added.

Who Is Shoaib Malik's New Wife Sana Javed?

Born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 1993, Sana Javed is a renowned Pakistan film and television actress.

As per reports, she went to Karachi Grammar School for her primary education, before completing her graduation from Pakistan's University of Karachi.

Ms Javed made her small-screen debut in 2012 with actress Mahira Khan's popular show, 'Shehr-E-Zaat'.

She was earlier married to singer Umair Jaiswal.