"Sanatana Dharma Is National Religion": Yogi Adityanath At NDTV Kumbh Samvaad

Mahakumbh -- the massive ongoing religious event at Prayagraj, the erstwhile Allahabad -- is not meant for any single caste or religion, it is the great melting pot of all religion, culture and creed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today, adding in this context that "Sanatan Dharma" is the "national religion".

"I used the same words earlier also," he told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview that was part of the channel's Maha Kumbh Samvaad.

"Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India. It is the religion of humanity. The process of worship can be different. But religion is one and that religion is Sanatan Dharma. Kumbh is the representative of that Sanatan Dharma," added the saffron-robed Chief Minister, who also heads a key shrine of the state.

Calling the four-year event a "Maha Parv", he said, "You must have seen on January 14, Makar Sankranti, nearly six crore devotees took a dip at the Sangam".

Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and once, the Saraswati, at Prayagraj, considered one of the holiest spots in the country.

"This message of unity was given by Maha Kumbh. There was no discrimination. People who used to criticise Sanatan Dharma, we say come see this. Do not be Dhritarashtra, come see it yourself," he added.

Uttar Pradesh is hosting the largest religious gathering on the world, which started on January 13 and will continue till February 26. The ongoing Maha Kumbh has crossed the 10-crore milestone for pilgrims taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam.