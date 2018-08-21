Sanatan Sanstha Chief May Be Questioned Over Arms Haul: Sources

Sanatan Sanstha chief Jayant Athvale is likely to be questioned, sources said.

Jayant Athavale, the leader of a right wing group, is likely to be called for questioning by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad over arms hauls from different parts of the state between August 9 and 11, sources said. The arms haul - during which crude bombs and weapons were seized - came following the arrest of three members of the group.

Regular visitors at the Sanatan Sanstha headquarters in Goa, the men were picked up from Nallasopara in Palghar district last week and have been accused of planning blasts in the state, the police said.

The police say the members of the Goa-based right-wing organization -- which has a pan-India presence - are connected with the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

The raid at the pistol manufacturing unit at Nalasopara in Palghar district took place after questioning after questioning Sachin Andure, the man who allegedly shot Narendra Dabholkar along with one Sharad Kalaskar.

On August 10, Sharad Kalaskar was arrested along with Vaibhav Raut and Sudhanwa Gondhalekar, from Palghar and Pune districts in connection with the arms haul. He has admitted to the murder of Narendra Dabholkar, the police said.

The investigators have questioned 16 people - located across Pune, Satara, Nallasopara, and Solapur -- for links with the three arrested men. Yesterday, a former Shiv Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar, was also arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with the arms haul

Jayant Athavale, 76, had worked as a psychotherapist in UK for 7 years and then in Mumbai, claims the website of Sanatan Sanstha.