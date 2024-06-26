Sam Pitroda Returns As Overseas Congress Chief, Month After Quitting

Having stepped down from the post after two of his remarks stirred up a huge political row, putting the Congress on the backfoot during the all-important Lok Sabha elections, Sam Pitroda has been reappointed the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.

The reappointment was announced by the party in a statement on Wednesday.

Towards the end of April, when the first phase of the elections was over and the Congress was fending off a charge - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - that its manifesto had spoken of redistributing the wealth of people to Muslims, Mr Pitroda had added fuel to the fire by speaking about an inheritance tax.

Criticising the Prime Minister for claiming that the party's manifesto spoke of snatching gold and women's mangalsutras (a sacred ornament in Hinduism symbolising that a woman is married), Mr Pitroda, speaking to ANI, ended up talking about the inheritance tax.

"In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has $100 million worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair," he had said.

The BJP latched on to this statement and claimed that the Congress' hidden designs had been exposed.

Addressing a rally, PM Modi had said, “The advisor of the prince of the Congress royal family had earlier said that the middle class should be taxed more. Now they have gone further ahead. Now the Congress is saying that it will impose an Inheritance Tax and tax the inheritance received by people from their parents. The wealth you accumulate with your hard work won't pass down to your children. The Congress's hand will snatch it.”