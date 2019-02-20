Retired IPS Officer Found Dead In Pool Of Blood In West Bengal

Salt Lake, West Bengal: According to police, Mr Dutta was found lying in a pool of blood and a note was recovered near his body.

All India | | Updated: February 20, 2019 06:20 IST
According to police, Gaurab Chand Dutta was found lying in a pool of blood (Representational)


Kolkata: 

Retired IPS officer Gaurab Chandra Dutta was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his flat in West Bengal's Salt Lake area Tuesday evening, police said.

Mr Dutta, who had solved several important cases during his tenure, had retired last year.

He used to live alone in his house, police said.

"We have started an investigation into the case," an official of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate said.

