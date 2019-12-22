Sahitya Akademi Awardee G Nanjundan Found Dead At His House In Bengaluru

As his autopsy report is awaited, the police said the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

Sahitya Akademi award winner G Nanjundan was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru today, the police said. The body of the 58-year-old, found in a decomposed state, has been sent for postmortem, they said.

As his autopsy report is awaited, the police said the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

He was conferred with the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2012.

As per the Bangalore University website, Mr Nanjundan had been working as a professor in the Department of Statistics at Bangalore University. He has taught probability theory (measure-theoretic approach), stochastic processes, mathematical analysis, practical in C++ and R for several years.

He has more than 10 publications in many reputed journals.