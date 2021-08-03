Olympian Sushil Kumar Wanted To Teach Lesson To Junior Wrestler: Cops

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested in May over the murder case. (File photo)

Three months after a a former junior national wrestling champion - Sagar Dhankar - was killed in Delhi and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested in the murder case, a 1,000-page chargesheet was submitted by police on Monday, outlining the motive behind the crime.

Tensions over a flat in the national capital - owned by Sushil Kumar's wife and rented out to Sagar Dhankar - allegedly provoked the Olympic medallist to call for his aides to kidnap Sagar on May 4, along with others. Upset that he was insulted during arguments, despite having earned huge respect among fellow wrestlers and the title of "Guru ji" (teacher), Sushil Kumar "wanted to teach a lesson" to Sagar Dhankar, said the police.

The resentment between Sagar Dhankar and Sushil Kumar peaked after an argument over parking outside the flat - rented for Rs 40,000 - with locals, officials say. The flat was frequented by "notorious men" when Sagar stayed there, said police, and Sushil Kumar didn't like it.

Delhi gangster Kala Jathedi's nephew Sonu Mahaal was one of Sagar's friends and he too picked up arguments with Sushil Kumar's friends as tensions were brewing over some of his objectionable photos clicked at his flat, police said. Kala Jathedi, an accused of leading an international syndicate that was involved in contract killings, was arrested last week.

While an agreement was reached between Sushil and Sagar, it was only after ugly arguments that saw Sushil being insulted by Sonu and Sagar.

Kidnapped along with Sonu by Sushil and his aides, Sagar was taken to Dehi's Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4, beaten black and blue for more than half an hour when Sonu managed to escape and call up police, says the chargesheet.

When Sushil and his aides realised that cops had reached the stadium, they threw Sagar and his friend in the stadium's basement where cops found them and took them to hospital. Sagar later died of his injuries.

A video showing the Olympic medalist beating Sagar with sticks was earlier used by police as an evidence.

The chargesheet names 13 accused, including Sushil Kumar. A total of 15 accused have been arrested in the case and five are still missing, news agency PTI reported.

