Sack Narayan Rane From Union Cabinet Over Shankaracharya Remark: Thackeray Sena

Uddhav Thackeray said BJP should apologise for Narayan Rane's remark (File)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded the dismissal of Union Minister Narayan Rane from the Union cabinet for questioning the "contribution" of Shankaracharyas to the Hindu religion.

The Uddhav Thacerkay-led party also sought a public apology from the BJP ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya over Mr Rane's comments.

Shiv Sena (UBT) ally Congress staged a protest at the party office in Mumbai against Narayan Rane on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Palghar, Mr Rane said the Shankaracharyas should bless the Ram Temple instead of criticising some aspects and accused them of looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a "political prism".

"No one could do it until now. PM Modi and the BJP took it up and a temple is being built. Should they bless the temple or criticise it? It means Shankaracharyas look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a political prism. This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Lord Ram is our God," he said.

"The Shankaracharyas should tell what is their contribution to the Hindu religion," he said.

Addressing a rally on Saturday night, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said the BJP should issue a public apology ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple for the "derogatory" remarks made by Mr Rane against Shankaracharyas. He also demanded the BJP expel Mr Rane.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Mr Rane insulted Hinduism by questioning the contribution of the Shankaracharyas.

"The BJP must apologise before January 22. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Mr Rane from the Union cabinet," Mr Raut said.

Supriya Sule, the working president of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, said it was for the BJP to respond to Mr Rane's comments.

On Friday, the VHP's working president Alok Kumar said two of the four Shankaracharyas have "openly welcomed" the upcoming consecration ceremony, but none would attend the grand event in Ayodhya.

They will visit the Ram temple later "as per their convenience", he told PTI.

The Opposition has been targeting the BJP over reports of respective Shankaracharyas of Shri Shringeri Sharda Peeth Karnataka, Dwarka Sharda Peeth in Gujarat, Jyotir Peeth in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Peeth in Odisha deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony.

Jyotirpeeth Sankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati reportedly said it would not be right to perform a consecration ceremony at this stage as the construction is not complete yet.

