'Disturbing To See...': Sachin Tendulkar Latest Victim Of Deepfake

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the latest among a host of celebrities who have fallen victim to deepfake videos.

A deepfake video featuring Mr Tendulkar endorsing the gaming app "Skyward Aviator Quest" has been making rounds on various social media platforms. The video not only showcases the cricket icon seemingly advocating for the app but also falsely claims that his daughter, Sara, is reaping financial benefits from it.

The 'master blaster' recently took to social media to address the disturbing misuse of technology, urging vigilance and swift action against the spread of misinformation.

These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers.



Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the… pic.twitter.com/4MwXthxSOM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2024

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers," Mr Tendulkar wrote on X, sharing the digitally altered video.

"Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," he added.

Deepfakes are a form of synthetic media crafted using artificial intelligence, employing sophisticated algorithms to manipulate both visual and audio elements. The term gained prominence in 2017 when a Reddit user introduced a platform for sharing manipulated videos.

Since then, deepfake technology has evolved, becoming a potential weapon for cybercriminals to disrupt and damage the reputation of individuals, companies, or even governments.

On social media, where information spreads rapidly, the potential harm caused by deepfakes is alarming. Mr Tendulkar's case is not an isolated incident, as we have witnessed similar instances affecting public figures like actors Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, prompting governments to devise strategies to combat the malicious use of this technology.