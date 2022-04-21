



Sachin Pilot Meets Sonia Gandhi Over His Future Role In Congress: Sources

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot met with Sonia Gandhi today amid reports that he has expressed his fervent wish to become Chief Minister.

The meeting was over Sachin Pilot's future role in Rajasthan and the party, especially as the Congress preps for elections in the state next year, sources said. The last posts he held were those of Rajasthan Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister, both of which he lost when he rebelled in 2020.

The political call on his role and responsibilities will be taken by the Congress president, sources said.

The meeting follows a series of high profile exits from the Congress over the last two years. Sachin Pilot is seen to be virtually the last man standing when it comes to Rahul Gandhi's closest aides; leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada and RPN Singh switched to the BJP.

Sachin Pilot has made it clear to the Gandhis that he is keen to become Chief Minister of Rajasthan; he had held out for the top job when the Congress won the 2018 Rajasthan election but was persuaded to settle for playing second fiddle to veteran Ashok Gehlot.

Two years later, he stormed to Delhi complaining about a raw deal, and camped with a group of 18 MLAs who backed him, for weeks before being persuaded to drop his rebellion. The revolt brought Mr Gehlot's government to the verge of collapse.

Mr Pilot held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a few days ago.

In 2020, the Gandhis were able to coax him out of his rebellion with a promise to look into his grievances and to give his supporters a better share in the party and the Rajathan government.

The changes finally materalised more than a year later. Ashok Gehlot, seen to be resistant to any change that could give Mr Pilot more power, finally shuffled his cabinet late last year to accommodate his rival's supporters.

At the time, Mr Pilot told reporters that he was willing to take any responsibility the party gave him.