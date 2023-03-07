Sachin Pilot Meets Protesting Family Members Of Pulwama Attack Victims

Sachin Pilot met widows of 2019 Pulwama martyrs at his residence on Monday in Jaipur.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met the family members of three CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack who came to his residence and accused the Rajasthan government of not fulfilling its promises made to them.

Indirectly targeting his own party's government, Mr Pilot also said strict action should be taken against those who misbehaved with the wives of martyrs and later, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding a probe into the alleged police misbehaviour.

The family members of the slain jawans have been sitting on a dharna for the past few days and were allegedly assaulted by police personnel when they marched towards the chief minister's residence to put forth their grievances.

"The behaviour of police cannot be called right," Mr Pilot, who has been at loggerheads with CM Gehlot for more than two years now, said.

The aggrieved family members turned up at Sachin Pilot's residence on Monday, accusing the Rajasthan government of not fulfilling its promises and demanding a meeting with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

They claimed as the state government has not fulfilled any of its promises made to them and Chief Minister Gehlot was also not meeting them, their only option now was to convey their grievances to the Congress's high command.

Mr Pilot requested the government to sympathetically consider their demands to resolve their issues. "If there any changes that have to be made in the rules then the state government should do it. The matter is related to family members of martyrs," he said.

After meeting with the senior Congress leader, the protesting family members sat on a dharna outside the main gate of his residence.

Their demands include installing statues of the jawans, giving jobs to their relatives on compassionate grounds and constructing of roads in their village.

They have been sitting on a dharna led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena since February 28 for the fulfilment of promises made to them by the state government.

"Wives of martyred soldiers, who have running from pillar to post for justice, today reached Sachin Pilot's residence to share their grievances. I hope that he will definitely convey their adverse situation to the Congress leaders who claim to provide security and facilities to women," Meena said in a tweet in Hindi.

