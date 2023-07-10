S Jaishankar To File Rajya Sabha Nomination From Gandhinagar Today

July 13 is the last date for filing nominations for the vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will file his nomination for Rajya Sabha from Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Monday. The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the election on 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal -- which will be held on July 24.

The Commission said 10 members from Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal are scheduled to retire in July and August.

The seats which are to be vacated in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of members include Derek O'Brien from West Bengal and S Jaishankar from Gujarat.

July 13 is the last date for filing nominations for the vacant Rajya Sabha seats, the Election Commission said.

The counting of the votes will be held on July 24. Elections will be held on one Rajya Sabha seat from Goa as Vinay D. Tendulkar is set to retire on July 28.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat will go to polls as Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya, Lokhandwala Jugalsinh Mathurji, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Krishnaswamy will retire on August 18, an official statement said.

Mr Jaishankar was elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2019 and took oath as a member of the Upper House. The Union Minister bagged 104 votes, while his Congress rival Gaurav Pandya got 70 votes.

The two seats from Gujarat fell vacant after Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha in recent national polls.

The strength of the BJP in the 182-seat Gujarat assembly stands at 156.

Six Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal will also go to polls as Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Pradip Bhattacharya, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray are set to retire on August 18.

