'Condemn Violence': Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar On JNU Attack

S Jaishankar condemned the mob attack at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who are graduates of Jawaharlal Nehru University, today condemned the mob attack on students and teachers on campus.

"Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," the Foreign Minister tweeted. He has an MA in Political Science and an MPhil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU.

"Horrifying images from JNU - the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students," Ms Sitharaman tweeted.

The JNU administration says the attackers are still on the campus, vandalising property and attacking people, and the police have been called. The JNUSU has alleged the involvement of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the BJP, in the attack.

The ABVP has alleged that their members were attacked by leftist students. Later in the evening, the police said they held a flag march in the campus and the situation was "under control". Home ministry sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and a report will be submitted to the ministry.

In a message, the JNU administration appealed for calm. "The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order. Efforts are being made to tackle the miscreants," read a message from the Registrar.

Saket Moon, vice-president of the students' union, claimed the mob was going from room to room "indiscriminately attacking students". Through it, security guards remained "mute spectators", he said.