'Era Of Uninterrupted Dialogue Over...': S Jaishankar's Big Statement On Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has never minced words talking about Pakistan (File).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has signalled a distinct change in the government's Pakistan policy, stating "the era of uninterrupted dialogue... is over" but acknowledging also that New Delhi stands ready to react to developments across the border "whether positive or negative".

At a private event in Delhi this week, he also offered a stern "actions have consequences" warning to Pakistan, and those within who support terrorist attacks on India. "The issue is... what kind of relationship can we contemplate with Pakistan..." he responded to a question about ties with Pakistan.

On a suggestion that India is content for the relationship to continue as is, he said, "Maybe yes, maybe no... but what I do want to say is that we are not passive, and that whether events take a positive or negative direction... either way we will react."

#WATCH | Speaking on Pakistan at a book launch event in Delhi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "The era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences. So far as J&K is concerned, Article 370 is done. So, the issue is what kind of... pic.twitter.com/41ZSq9VQHs — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2024

India's relationship with Pakistan is volatile with border disputes in Jammu and Kashmir a regular flashpoint. New Delhi has often raised concerns over Pakistan's support - financial and logistical - of cross-border terrorism, red-flagging these in bilateral and international forums.

In March Mr Jaishankar, on a visit to Singapore, lamented Pakistan's "almost industry-level" sponsoring of terrorism and terror activities, but stressed "India will not skirt this problem..."

"How do you deal with a neighbour who does not hide the fact that they use terrorism as an instrument of statecraft? It's not one-off... but very sustained, almost at an industry level."

He indicated then that while New Delhi will always be open to a friendly dialogue to resolve disputes - as it has stressed in conflict between Russia and Ukraine and amid military tension in West Asia - this could not be at the continued cost of terrorist attacks on India and Indians.

READ | Pak Sponsoring Terrorism At Almost An "Industry Level": S Jaishankar

"I don't have a quick instantaneous fix... but what I can tell you is that India will not skirt this problem anymore. We are not going to say, 'Well, that happened and (now) let's continue our dialogue'... we should not give the other country a free pass," he said in Singapore.

A couple of months earlier Mr Jaishankar re-emphasised India's zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terrorism, and made it clear New Delhi would not, under any circumstance, overlook terror attacks.

READ | "There Will Be Consequences": S Jaishankar On Pak Practising Terrorism

"In this country, I think tolerance for any kind of cross-border terrorism is very low... there will be consequences. That is the message of Balakot," he said, referring to a precision strike by Indian armed forces on a terror training camp in Pakistan. This was after a terror attack that killed 19 soldiers.

Mr Jaishankar's comment on dialogue with Pakistan must also be viewed against the backdrop of elections in Jammu and Kashmir in less than 20 days. The former state will hold its first Assembly election in a decade over three phases beginning September 18.

Ahead of voting both mainstream regional parties - the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party - have spoken about resuming dialogue and diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

READ | For J&K Assembly Polls: PDP Releases Manifesto, Pandits In Focus

In its manifesto, ex Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP promises advocacy of "diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan, emphasising conflict resolution, confidence-building measures, and regional cooperation" and establishment of "trade and social exchange."

The National Conference, led by former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar, also an ex Chief Minister, has allied with the Congress and it too seeks dialogue with Pakistan.

READ | "Does Congress Support...": Amit Shah's 10-Point Attack

The NC and the PDP have been criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party on this count, with Home Minister Amit Shah asking if the Congress and its senior leader, Rahul Gandhi, "supports nurturing (of) terrorism and its ecosystem... (as a result) of the NC's wish..."

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.