J&K Assembly Polls: Mehbooba Mufti's PDP Releases Manifesto, Kashmiri Pandits In Focus

Ahead of the J-K assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) released its manifesto on Saturday, which mentions efforts to restore Articles 370 and 35A, launch diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan and ensure dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

According to the manifesto, the PDP "is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded."

"The unconstitutional and illegal revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 has further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region. The PDP is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped, and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded," PDP stated in their manifesto.

They further promised the advocacy of "diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan, emphasising conflict resolution, confidence-building measures, and regional cooperation" and the establishment of "full connectivity across the LoC for trade and social exchange."

PDP also stated that they will strive for the "revocation of PSA, UAPA and Enemy Act to put an end to unjust arrests of political and social activists, journalists, civil society and concerned citizens" and are committed to "the revocation of AFSPA."

They further promised the "re-establishment of J&K Human Rights Commission."

The PDP further stated that they are "committed to the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland, ensuring they are welcomed back as honoured members of our community" and further promised to revise the "current 1 BHK scheme to the minimum allocation of 2 BHK apartments for every returning family."

In other promises, under their "Everyday GUARANTEES," PDP promised "free 200 units of electricity to every household", "one time settlement for pending electricity bills," and "abolish meter system for water."

They further promised "12 cylinders free of cost per year to EWS" and doubling of funds "under social security schemes like Old Age Pension, Widow Pension and Pension for Disabled from 1000 to 2000."

They also promised "60,000 daily wagers to be regularised within one year" and reinstating "the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all government employees, replacing the current National Pension Scheme (NPS)" under their youth and employment promises.

In infrastructure development, PDP promises "transfer of hydropower projects to Jammu and Kashmir", and establishing a "Disney Adventure Park at Tattoo Ground Srinagar."

They also promised the implementation of a "25-year comprehensive master plan for every municipal area in Jammu and Kashmir" for "sustainable and planned urban growth."

Under their promise for restoration of dignity and inclusiveness, the PDP promised to "restore the Waqf Board to its former excellence with transparency, accountability, and a community-focused approach."

PDP further promised to advocate the opening and promotion of Sharda Peeth across the Line of Control (LoC) as a full-fledged religious pilgrimage site.

The polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, as per the Election Commission of India. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4.

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to the then-Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

In December of last year, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process by September 30, 2024.

