S Jaishankar, Bhutan Parliament Speaker Discuss Ties, Economic Cooperation

S Jaishankar with Bhutan's National Assembly Speaker Wangchuk Namgyel.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Bhutan's National Assembly Speaker Wangchuk Namgyel and discussed the two countries' multifaceted friendship and stronger economic cooperation.

Pleased to interact with Wangchuk Namgyel, Speaker of National Assembly of Bhutan and his 13 member parliamentary delegation today.



Discussed our multifaceted and unique friendship, especially ongoing reform, stronger economic cooperation and the priorities of youth. pic.twitter.com/rksrHah6wg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 7, 2023

"Pleased to interact with Wangchuk Namgyel, Speaker of National Assembly of Bhutan and his 13 member parliamentary delegation today," Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Discussed our multifaceted and unique friendship, especially ongoing reform, stronger economic cooperation and the priorities of youth," he said.

Mr Jaishankar also expressed happiness that the delegation would have an opportunity to see for themselves the "huge changes" in India over the last eight years.

