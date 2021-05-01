Watch: Russia's Sputnik V, 3rd Vaccine For India, Arrives In Hyderabad

Russia's Sputnik V becomes the third vaccine available in India after Covishield and Covaxin

The first lot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the third one to be used in India after Covishield and Covaxin against coronavirus, arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The vaccines come at a time when a deadly second wave of the coronavirus has been causing havoc across the country. The coronavirus cases in the country hit a grim global record with 4,01,993 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. 3,523 deaths were reported.

#WATCH The first consignment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia arrive in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/PqH3vN6ytg — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

The third phase of the world's largest vaccination drive started today even as several states have flagged a shortage.

"First batch of #SputnikV vaccine arrives in Hyderabad, India! That's the same day the country starts mass COVID vaccination drive covering its entire adult population. Let's jointly defeat this pandemic. Together we are stronger," tweeted Sputnik V, the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine.

First batch of #SputnikV vaccine arrives in Hyderabad, India! That's the same day the country starts mass COVID vaccination drive covering its entire adult population. Let's jointly defeat this pandemic. Together we are stronger.✌️ pic.twitter.com/312Kvtax1L — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 1, 2021

In September last, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, which has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V, entered into a partnership with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine.

Dr Reddy's has bagged the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India, which was later enhanced to 125 million.

Sputnik V, named after the first Soviet Space satellite, works on the principle of a weakened Covid virus delivering parts of a pathogen that triggers an immune response in the body.

The two-dose vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute costs less than $10 for each shot in international markets.

Five more vaccines, say government officials, will be in use in India by October.

The other vaccines coming up are Johnson and Johnson (Bio E), Zydus Cadila, Serum's Novavax and Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine