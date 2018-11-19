Russian Arms Exporter Lowest Bidder For India's Air Defence Tender: Army

Rosoboronexport is the only state organization in Russia for exporting military products and services.

Russia's state-owned arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, has emerged as the lowest bidder for India's $3 billion tender to source short-range air defence missile systems, the Indian army said on Monday.

"The Russian firm has been identified as the L1 bidder," army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand told Reuters.

Last month, India agreed a deal with Russia to buy S-400 surface to air missile systems, the two sides said, as New Delhi disregarded US warnings that such a purchase could trigger sanctions under U.S. law.