Russia Extends Help To India For Ambitious Manned Space Mission

Indian Space Research Organization aims to send 3 Indians to space on its biggest rocket GSLV Mk III.

Russia on Friday said it would cooperation with India, for an ambitious manned space mission by 2022. President Vladimir Putin was in India to ink a deal for the S-400 Triumf air defence system.

"Russia has always been with us in the development journey of India. The next goal in our space journey is to send an Indian astronaut in Gaganyaan. I am very happy that you have assured full cooperation of Russia in this mission," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a press statement he made in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the two leaders held talks in New Delhi.

The two sides also signed an agreement on 'joint activities in the field of human spaceflight programme'.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Federal Space Agency of Russia (ROSCOSMOS) on Friday.

This Independence Day address, PM Modi had announced an ambitious mission of sending an Indian astronaut to space by 2022 on board 'Gaganyaan'.

"Our country has been making a lot of progress in the area of space (science). When India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, or even before that, an Indian son or daughter will undertake a manned space mission on board 'Gaganyaan', carrying the national flag," PM Modi had said from the Red Fort.

In a joint statement, India and Russia emphasized the importance of longstanding and mutually beneficial cooperation in outer space.

"The sides agreed to further intensify cooperation in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, including human spaceflight programmes, scientific projects, as well as agreed to continue developing cooperation on BRICS remote sensing satellite constellation," the joint statement said.

